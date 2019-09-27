Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Buys 17,700 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,508,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 711,209 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 389.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 305,575 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the second quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 50.6% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 293,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 98,585 shares in the last quarter.

BCX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

