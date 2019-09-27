Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 334.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 33,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Hostess Brands Inc has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. BidaskClub cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

