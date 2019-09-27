Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 216.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $124,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 81,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,187. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

