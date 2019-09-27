Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 769,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,510,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of Nordstrom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,679,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,535,000 after purchasing an additional 340,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after buying an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after buying an additional 693,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,663,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,629,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after buying an additional 185,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

