Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 184,100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184,100 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 882,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,418,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,521,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,755,000 after acquiring an additional 265,132 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.07. 9,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $115.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

