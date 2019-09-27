W Carlton Reckling Sells 5,000 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

W Carlton Reckling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-Bone alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, W Carlton Reckling sold 4,700 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $94,047.00.

On Friday, August 16th, W Carlton Reckling sold 300 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, W Carlton Reckling sold 5,153 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $103,111.53.

On Friday, June 28th, W Carlton Reckling sold 15,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Shares of SIBN opened at $18.64 on Friday. SI-Bone Inc has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $490.29 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 12.00.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 46.59% and a negative return on equity of 84.84%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SI-Bone by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.