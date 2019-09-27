Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,029,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 65,277 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Callon Petroleum worth $33,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,631,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after buying an additional 219,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,552,000 after acquiring an additional 778,699 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,392,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 811,139 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,039,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,247,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 656,502 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 566,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,978,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Capital dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

