Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $31,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 36,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $210,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $70,469.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,782.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,654 shares of company stock worth $360,108. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.75. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

