Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,759 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.64% of FormFactor worth $31,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 343.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 9.1% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $313,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $267,475.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,573. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.69.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

