Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viacom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viacom and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viacom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

VIAB stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viacom will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Viacom by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 1,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

