Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.24% of Verint Systems worth $83,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. 77,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

