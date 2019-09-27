Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.33.

VEEV stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.22. The stock had a trading volume of 889,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,498. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $2,513,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $95,793.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,077.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,578 shares of company stock worth $11,512,857. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Veeva Systems by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

