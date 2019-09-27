Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.33.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $154.63 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.70, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $95,793.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,077.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,512,857. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Veeva Systems by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.