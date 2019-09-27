VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from VE INFRA/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

Shares of VE INFRA/ETF stock traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$22.10 ($15.67). 8,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$21.20.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for VE INFRA/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VE INFRA/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.