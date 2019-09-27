VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF (BMV:VTHR) Declares $0.65 — Dividend

VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF (BMV:VTHR) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6461 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $2,225.90 and a twelve month high of $2,408.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.25.

