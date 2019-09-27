Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.591 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $116.18.

