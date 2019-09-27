Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on October 1st

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.666 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.26. 40,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.89 and a 200 day moving average of $133.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $107.05 and a 1-year high of $138.99.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.