Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.753 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,291. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.15.

