Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.508 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.35. 5,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $168.88.

