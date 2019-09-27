Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Declares — Dividend of $0.72

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7176 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,053. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $150.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.96.
About Vanguard Industrials ETF
