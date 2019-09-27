Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Declares — Dividend of $0.72

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7176 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,053. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $150.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.96.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

