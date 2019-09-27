Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 774,844 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 774,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.08% of Science Applications International worth $516,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. 10,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

