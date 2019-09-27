Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 83,616 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of National Health Investors worth $522,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 648.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 19.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

In related news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,214.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,531.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.83. 79,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,528. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.71%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

