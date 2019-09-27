Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,478,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.76% of Emcor Group worth $482,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 145,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 143,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 50,802 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $85.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

