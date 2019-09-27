Vanguard Group Inc. Has $495.74 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,806,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of National Instruments worth $495,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 261.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.92.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $334.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $858,825 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NATI. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

