Vanguard Group Inc. Has $459.85 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,800,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.86% of First Horizon National worth $459,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Horizon National by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 852,162 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in First Horizon National by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in First Horizon National by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 92,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. UBS Group raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

FHN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 110,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $17.80.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $158,376.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $622,236.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

