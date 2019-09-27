Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,637,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,137,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of Dell worth $489,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dell by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dell by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Dell by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,049. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a return on equity of 136.69% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

In related news, insider Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $170,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 98,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $5,059,638.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,126,267 shares of company stock valued at $213,383,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

