Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 340,742 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,416,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kemper worth $467,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $69,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.74. 107,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,509. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $850,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

