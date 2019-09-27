Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Plans — Dividend of $0.46

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4585 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Shares of VFH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. 55,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,732. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12.
About Vanguard Financials ETF
