Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Plans — Dividend of $0.46

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4585 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. 55,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,732. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

