VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) Plans — Dividend of $0.59

VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5862 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $149.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.26.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.