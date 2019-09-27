Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $281.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $261.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.46.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE MTN traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.30. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $288.68.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.91 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.