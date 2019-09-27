USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN) to Issue $0.01 — Dividend

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 334. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.07.

