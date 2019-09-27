US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.82

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.82 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 9049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Get US Concrete alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $873.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $176,196. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in US Concrete by 55,716.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in US Concrete by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in US Concrete by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.