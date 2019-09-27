US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.82

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.82 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 9049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.
A number of brokerages recently commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $873.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.
In other US Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $176,196. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in US Concrete by 55,716.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in US Concrete by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in US Concrete by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
