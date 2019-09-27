US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives $54.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get US Concrete alerts:

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metlife Inc. acquired a new position in US Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in US Concrete by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in US Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth $1,971,000. Red Cedar Management LP grew its stake in US Concrete by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 222,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in US Concrete by 2,246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,234 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USCR traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,679. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $851.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that US Concrete will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.