US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 812,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,261,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,174,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 601,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,499,000 after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 594,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 96,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.79. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -206.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

