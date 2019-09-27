Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Up 5.1%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.20, 2,649,831 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,907,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 178.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.