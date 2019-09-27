UniVision Engineering (LON:UVEL) Trading 1.6% Higher

UniVision Engineering Limited (LON:UVEL) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), 235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 313,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

UniVision Engineering Company Profile (LON:UVEL)

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UniVision Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniVision Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.