Universa (UTNP) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Cobinhood. Universa has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $12,008.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Universa has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00189205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01022315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020153 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089284 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

