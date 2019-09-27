Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Down to $20.59

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $20.59. Univar shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 108,795 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Univar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Stavropoulos bought 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $100,056.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $417,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $63,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,042.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Univar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Univar (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.