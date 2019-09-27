Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Down to $20.59

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $20.59. Univar shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 108,795 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
In other news, Director William S. Stavropoulos bought 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $100,056.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $417,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $63,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,042.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Univar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.
About Univar (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
Further Reading: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.