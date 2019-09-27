United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.90. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 21,319,404 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

