United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 361,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.72.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. 2,427,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.