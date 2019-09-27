United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $74,000 Position in CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,509,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $10,863,000. 20.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised CannTrust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight Capital downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CannTrust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CannTrust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.13.

Shares of CTST stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 75,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,149. CannTrust Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

