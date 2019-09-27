United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $126,000 Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 918,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,809 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 918,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 519,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. EnLink Midstream LLC has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -121.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

