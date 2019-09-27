United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,359 Shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AU Optronics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AU Optronics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,663,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 764,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AU Optronics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,216,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,041,000 after buying an additional 1,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AU Optronics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AU Optronics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AU Optronics by 33.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AU Optronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 59,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. AU Optronics Corp has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded AU Optronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.25.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO).

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.