united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Buys New Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $998,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $668,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.04.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,929. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

