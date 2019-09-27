Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $38.32 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up about 2.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.82% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $38,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 54,971 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,459,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

FR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 30,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,573. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

