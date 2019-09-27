Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,713,000 after acquiring an additional 458,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,090,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,251,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,315,000 after acquiring an additional 420,565 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. 1,499,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,789. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.