Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,704,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

