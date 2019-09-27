Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 479,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

UFI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.54 million, a P/E ratio of 167.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. Unifi has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact bought 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 20,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $378,389.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,182,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,604,275. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 228,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,065. Company insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Unifi by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unifi by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 65,813 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,298,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

