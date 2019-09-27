Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Holdings Cut by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 241,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UA opened at $18.08 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

