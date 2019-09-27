UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €59.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.62 ($78.63).

Shares of BAS opened at €61.99 ($72.08) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1 year high of €81.77 ($95.08). The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €60.11 and a 200-day moving average of €63.81.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

